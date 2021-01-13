Could sea level rise cut off Nova Scotia from the rest of North America?

Wednesday, July 21st 2021, 3:59 pm - Experts say that sea level rise is having a noticeable impact in Atlantic Canada and is putting some towns in jeopardy.

The Isthmus of Chignecto, the land that connects Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, is one of the many areas in Canada that could change as global temperatures warm.

I sat down with the mayor of border town Amherst to hear his concerns about what rising sea levels could mean for his residents who are essentially living on the front lines of climate change.

I also spoke with the Nature Conservancy of Canada to see how animals living along the narrow border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be impacted. Check it out in the video above.

Thumbnail credit: Gary John Norman. The Image Bank. Getty Images