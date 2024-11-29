Why this winter's snow could weigh more than a trillion tonnes

Tyler Hamilton Meteorologist How much snow falls on all of Canada? Get ready. These numbers are about to become astronomical.

So it begins. Snow is starting to accumulate across Canada, and as most of us have shovelled a driveway, you know how heavy snow can feel. A typical driveway, 10 metres long and 5 metres wide with 30 cm of snowfall, holds about 1,500 kilograms of snow—I don’t have to tell you that twice.

But this raises a much bigger question. How much snow falls on all of Canada? Get ready. These numbers are about to become astronomical.

We’ll use a snow ratio, the amount of snow produced per centimetre of water, but it varies widely across Canada. It’s driven by atmospheric temperatures, and it becomes critical when determining the weight of snowfall across Canada.

Breaking Down the Calculation

It becomes a complex task, so we’ll break it down step-by-step, starting with dividing Canada into regional land areas with average snowfall accumulation and using a standard snow-to-water ratio; we revealed some astonishing results.

1. The regions

We split Canada into the following regions with approximate land areas:

Coastal B.C.: ~7% of B.C. → 66,131 km²

Interior B.C.: ~60% of B.C. → 566,841 km²

B.C./Alberta Mountains: ~30% of B.C. and Alberta → 482,774 km²

Prairies (Alta., Sask., Man.): 1,800,000 km²

Ontario: 1,100,000 km²

Quebec: 1,400,000 km²

Atlantic Canada: 500,000 km²

2. Average snowfall totals by region

Based on typical snowfall patterns, we assigned average snowfall ranges and settled on an average of: