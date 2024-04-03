Prolonged snowfall will create travel troubles in Alberta as totals add up

Forecast Centre The Weather Network A system and the upslope effect will team up to give Alberta a healthy dose of snowfall over the next few days, with some areas along the foothills possibly seeing as much as 40 cm

Many Albertans may not embrace it, but a dose of April snowfall will be sticking around for the next few days as the weather takes a hard left from what the province experienced earlier this week.

After days of warmth, the ridge of high pressure responsible for it has been replaced by a cold front and upsloping snowfall. Several days of accumulating snow is expected, even lingering through the weekend.

Some areas along the foothills could see 20-40 cm of snow through Friday, with Calgary and areas just to the south sitting in the 10-20 cm range. Expect difficult travel throughout the duration.

Thursday: Dangerous travel as snowfall increases

System and upsloping snow will then fill into the southern foothills by early Thursday morning as some regions in the southeastern section seeing rain to start.

Colder temperatures mean a transition into all snow across the south, falling heavy at times by the late morning or early-afternoon hours on Thursday.

Snowfall totals will be steeply higher west of Calgary, especially along the foothills.